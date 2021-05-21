Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Gap Down to $54.33

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.33, but opened at $52.61. Tactile Systems Technology shares last traded at $55.05, with a volume of 373 shares.

Several research firms have commented on TCMD. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.73, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,170 shares of company stock worth $59,141. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,991,000 after buying an additional 346,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after acquiring an additional 289,734 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,838,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,384,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 48.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 63,886 shares in the last quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.