Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $204.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTWO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.31.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $185.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.62 and a 200 day moving average of $184.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $124.86 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Areion Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $43,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

