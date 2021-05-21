Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.750-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.750-0.850 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.44.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.13. 29,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,118. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.15. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $124.86 and a one year high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

