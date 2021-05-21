Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Trading Up 5.5%

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.39 and last traded at $13.15. Approximately 6,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 284,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00.

About Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.