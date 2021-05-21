Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Sells $23,949.07 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $23,949.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TNDM traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.49. 458,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,595. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.26 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.99.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. Research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

