Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.

TPR stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.40.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $934,526 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

