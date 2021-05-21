Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,377 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $221.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.19. The company has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $114.23 and a 12-month high of $222.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

