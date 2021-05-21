Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s current price.

TGT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $221.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target has a 52 week low of $114.23 and a 52 week high of $222.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.34 and its 200 day moving average is $187.19. The company has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Target by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after buying an additional 509,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after buying an additional 289,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

