Taylor Schreiber Sells 7,794 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 7,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $191,966.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,898.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, May 17th, Taylor Schreiber sold 6,139 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $161,332.92.

On Friday, May 14th, Taylor Schreiber sold 11,077 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $290,771.25.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Taylor Schreiber sold 14,242 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $388,664.18.

On Monday, May 10th, Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $220,912.24.

NASDAQ STTK opened at $26.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $37.68. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STTK. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $6,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $4,094,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,082,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

