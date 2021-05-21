TD Securities Boosts Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$48.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EIFZF. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on Exchange Income from $39.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exchange Income from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exchange Income from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. Exchange Income has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $33.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.99.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

