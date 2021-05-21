Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.65-12.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.66. Teleflex also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.650-12.850 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $460.44.

TFX traded up $5.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $403.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,064. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $419.16 and its 200-day moving average is $398.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Analysts expect that Teleflex will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

