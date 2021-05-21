Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) PT Raised to $9.50 at Barclays

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $8.50 to $9.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 78,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 23.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 346,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.