Tellor (TRB) Price Reaches $57.27 on Major Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $57.27 or 0.00150669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $94.72 million and $128.79 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tellor Profile

Tellor is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,731,586 coins and its circulating supply is 1,654,060 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

