TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.900-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.30.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $442.30 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

