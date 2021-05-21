TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $11.93 on Friday. TerrAscend has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $16.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRSSF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Clarus Securities increased their price target on TerrAscend from $18.75 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TerrAscend from $12.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TerrAscend from $17.50 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on TerrAscend from $10.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TerrAscend currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

