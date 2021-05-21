TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TRSSF stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TerrAscend from $12.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Clarus Securities increased their price target on TerrAscend from $18.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen began coverage on TerrAscend in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on TerrAscend from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $17.50 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

