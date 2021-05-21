TerraUSD (UST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.07 Billion

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $2.07 billion and approximately $78.36 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007889 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009956 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000227 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,107,926,543 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

