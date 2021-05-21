Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.34

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 15,051,560 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.34. The company has a market cap of £3.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile (LON:TYM)

Tertiary Minerals plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company engages in the development of a multi-commodity project portfolio, including precious metals, base metals, and industrial minerals. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; the Lassedalen fluorspar project located in the south-west of Oslo, Norway; the Pyramid gold project located in the northwest of Reno, Nevada; the Paymaster polymetallic project that includes 19 claims covering an area of 390 acres located in southwest of Tonopah, Nevada; and the KaaresselkÃ¤ and KiekerÃ¶maa gold projects located in Finland.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Tertiary Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tertiary Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.