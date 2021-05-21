Tether (USDT) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last week, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Tether coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a total market capitalization of $58.59 billion and approximately $175.23 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00064047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $148.16 or 0.00392666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00200985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004058 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.19 or 0.00904239 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00027750 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 60,476,291,004 coins and its circulating supply is 58,511,888,749 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.