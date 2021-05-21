Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Purchases Shares of 1,939 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,772,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $987,270,000 after buying an additional 48,694 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27,200.0% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 65.6% in the first quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 66,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.65.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $367.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $375.34 and a 200-day moving average of $350.41. The stock has a market cap of $364.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

