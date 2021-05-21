Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Acquires 1,532 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $315.90 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.31 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.97. The firm has a market cap of $339.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.70.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.