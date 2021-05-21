Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.19.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $194.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.81. The company has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

