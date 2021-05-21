Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Given New $2,000.00 Price Target at BWS Financial

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) had its price target raised by BWS Financial from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,359.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,767.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,550.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,601.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1,081.16. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $427.69 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,649.40 per share, with a total value of $260,605.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,545.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 260 shares of company stock valued at $414,006. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

