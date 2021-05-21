Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of AeroVironment worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 9,478.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $108.20 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.92 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,284,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,370.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $132,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,625 shares of company stock valued at $27,889,733. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

