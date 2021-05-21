Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of PROG worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $5,048,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $1,486,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist reduced their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE:PRG opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.11.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

