Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,483,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $462,818,000 after buying an additional 177,935 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 965,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,891,000 after acquiring an additional 91,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,848,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE:ESE opened at $94.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

