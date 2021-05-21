Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.13 Million Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of AAON worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 5.0% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in AAON by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 26.0% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,851,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AAON by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,789,171.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,757.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $73,141.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,939.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,055 shares of company stock worth $3,676,398 over the last ninety days. 22.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.67. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.44.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. AAON’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

