Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 52.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,905 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,823 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.