Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

NEU stock opened at $344.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.15. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $332.45 and a 52-week high of $458.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.77.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $566.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

