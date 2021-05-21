Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,044 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $50.29 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $51.52. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.