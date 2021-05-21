Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 352 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Hasbro by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average is $94.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $1,581,595.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at $16,668,898.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

