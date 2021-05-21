Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Position Raised by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Texas Roadhouse worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,171 shares of company stock worth $10,778,706. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH opened at $97.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.05.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 65.04%.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

