The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in The Allstate by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $136.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $139.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

