The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives $74.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.28.

BNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.58. The stock had a trading volume of 38,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

