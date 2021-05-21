The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.28.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.83. The company has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $66.74.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,730,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,381,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,185,000 after purchasing an additional 153,492 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,055 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.