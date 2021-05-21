The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.65

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $91.65 and last traded at $91.23, with a volume of 159578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 141.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,011,577 shares of company stock worth $144,269,165. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

