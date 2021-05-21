The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Earnings Results

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $3.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $92.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $103.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.65.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.