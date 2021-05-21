The Gap, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for The Gap in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GPS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.53.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The Gap has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $37.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In related news, EVP Sheila Peters sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $33,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,026,424.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,639.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,662 shares of company stock valued at $16,962,198 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in The Gap by 2,155.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Gap by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gap during the first quarter worth $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of The Gap during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The Gap in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

