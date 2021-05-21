The Gap, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for The Gap in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Gap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.53.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The Gap has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in The Gap by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Gap by 6.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Gap by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The Gap by 12.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in The Gap by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $89,991.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,711. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $6,504,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,623,385 shares in the company, valued at $305,350,006.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,662 shares of company stock worth $16,962,198 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

