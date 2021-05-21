The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $315.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of salesforce.com from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.91.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $224.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,926. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.87. The company has a market capitalization of $207.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,735 shares of company stock worth $42,988,744 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.