The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,351 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 4.9% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $36,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $5.01 on Friday, hitting $364.79. The stock had a trading volume of 33,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,615. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.42 and a 200 day moving average of $295.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.68 and a twelve month high of $376.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

