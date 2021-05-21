The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.2% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,001,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS opened at $362.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.68 and a 1 year high of $376.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.