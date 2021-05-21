The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€2.10” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on O2D. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica Deutschland presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.71 ($3.19).

O2D opened at €2.47 ($2.91) on Monday. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.35.

About Telefónica Deutschland

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

