The Goldman Sachs Group Trims The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Target Price to $215.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.67. 130,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,729,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.80. The firm has a market cap of $313.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

