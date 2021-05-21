The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

THG opened at $139.51 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,861.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock worth $1,292,783 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

