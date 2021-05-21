The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned about 0.06% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,012 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,223,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,784,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,069,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,832 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.40. 34,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,979. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 733,733 shares of company stock valued at $20,198,558. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

