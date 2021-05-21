The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Lion Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LEV. National Bankshares set a $20.00 price objective on The Lion Electric and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Desjardins started coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank of Canada started coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lion Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

NYSE LEV opened at $18.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. The Lion Electric has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $35.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the period.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

