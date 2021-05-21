The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 11,507 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,507 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $11,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $178.17 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $189.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.30.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

