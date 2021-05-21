The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 65.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,854 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

