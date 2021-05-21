The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $13.81 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 649,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $13,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

